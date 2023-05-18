“Mental Health Treatment Laws”: Revised Healthcare Policies for Mental Health and Addiction Treatment in California

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health across the country, and California is no exception. To address this issue, Governor Gavin Newsom signed several pieces of mental health treatment related legislation in 2022, which have or will begin to go into effect this year. These laws aim to improve mental health treatment in California and ensure that those who need help receive it promptly and effectively.

One of the laws, AB 2275, addresses the timing issues and hearing rights regarding 5150 mental health commitment under the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (LPS Act). This law creates uniform standards for when the 72-hour involuntary hold begins, starting from the time the person is first detained by authorized individuals under the LPS Act. If an individual is detained beyond the 72-hour period without being certified for intensive treatment, an intensive treatment review hearing must be held within seven days of the detention.

Another law, SB 1227, allows agencies and facilities to obtain approval for an additional intensive treatment period of up to 30 days, beyond the initial 30-day period of involuntary treatment. This law is intended to help patients who could benefit from additional treatment and avoid conservatorship, which is a costly and time-consuming process. However, this law does not address the potential issues created for California’s behavioral health treatment system by an increase in involuntary treatment.

SB 1338 creates the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court Program, which establishes a new pathway to deliver mental health and substance use disorder services to individuals suffering from schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders. The law requires the California State Department of Health Care Services to allocate funds to seven initial counties, including the City of San Francisco, which will be the first to implement the new program. The CARE Court program is intended to help individuals receive the care they need to support a successful transition and long-term recovery.

Finally, SB 349 establishes new requirements for substance use disorder treatment client rights and advertising. Licensed substance use disorder treatment facilities and certified treatment programs are required to implement and make available to all prospective and actual clients a bill of client rights that explains the right to be treated with honesty, respect, and dignity, receive evidence-based treatment in a safe and ethical setting from qualified staff, and receive ethical care that ensures full compliance with the requirements set forth in the laws applicable to the facility/program.

In conclusion, these new laws are part of an ongoing effort to modernize California’s mental health services and improve mental health treatment in the state. While there may be challenges in implementing these laws, their intent is to ensure that those who need help receive prompt and effective treatment. As mental health continues to be a pressing issue in California and across the country, it is crucial that lawmakers and mental health professionals work together to address this issue and ensure that everyone has access to the care they need.

