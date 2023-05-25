Mental Health Treatment Newark: Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment in Newark to Receive $727K Funding

Newark Awarded $727,740 in Federal Funding for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment

Newark, New Jersey has been awarded $727,740 in federal funding by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to create a “community crisis response partnership” to support mental health and substance use services in the area. The funding will go towards addressing the mental health challenges and substance abuse disorders that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, increased societal pressures, and generational neglect caused by racial injustice. The grant will help create a comprehensive approach to addressing mental health issues, including systematic analysis and treatment of trauma.

The announcement was made by U.S. Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, who said that the grants will bolster efforts to combat substance abuse, promote mental health services, and advance cancer prevention and control. Menendez emphasized that cancer, mental health challenges, and substance abuse disorders can impact anyone, regardless of their age, race, religion, or economic background, and that everyone deserves access to the health care programs and services that can assist them.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka welcomed the upcoming influx of federal funds, saying that as trauma and other mental health issues in the community are systematically analyzed and treated, the safety and overall health and wellbeing of the community will improve. The funding will help support mental health and substance use services in the Newark community, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Jersey Department of Health Receives $4.22 Million Grant for Cancer Prevention and Control Programs

In addition to the funding for Newark, the HHS will also be providing the New Jersey Department of Health with a $4.22 million grant to “provide cancer prevention and control programs,” according to Senators Menendez and Booker. The funding will help advance ongoing efforts in cancer prevention and control through education and outreach, early detection and screening, and surveillance through data collection and analysis in New Jersey.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that although cancer is among the leading causes of death in New Jersey, many cancers are preventable. Screening continues to be the most effective tool in identifying some types of the disease early during highly treatable stages, leading to improved outcomes for cancer survivors.

The funding will help support cancer prevention and control programs in New Jersey, which will help reduce the incidence of cancer and improve outcomes for cancer patients. The grant will help support education and outreach efforts, early detection and screening programs, and data collection and analysis efforts.

Conclusion

The federal funding awarded to Newark and the New Jersey Department of Health will help address critical health challenges in the community, including mental health and substance abuse disorders and cancer prevention and control. The funding will help support comprehensive approaches to addressing these issues, including systematic analysis and treatment of trauma, education and outreach efforts, early detection and screening programs, and data collection and analysis efforts. The grants will have a positive impact on the well-being and health outcomes of the community, and will help ensure that everyone has access to the health care programs and services that can assist them.

