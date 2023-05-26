“mental health treatment Southern California drugstores”: Southern California CVS locations now offer mental health treatment options

Feeling Blue? CVS is Here to Help with Mental Health Treatment

If you’re feeling down or anxious, you’re not alone. Mental health issues affect millions of people, but help may be just around the corner. CVS is now offering mental health treatment at its Minute Clinics in six Southern California drugstores, including Long Beach, Los Angeles, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, Santa Clarita, and Thousand Oaks.

According to Sheryl Burke, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at CVS, “We continue to see a need for accessible mental health care across the country.” Adding counseling and therapy to Minute Clinics makes treatment more convenient and accessible for many people. It also indicates that mental health is just as important as physical well-being.

Many patients have reported a decline in depression symptoms after meeting with a therapist at CVS. Sometimes just verbalizing feelings or being heard can help a stressed or anxious person feel better. Therapists and counselors working with CVS will accept most major health plans. It’s also worth checking with your employer, as many workplaces offer limited coverage for employee well-being, including mental health.

The bottom line is that if you’re feeling blue, you don’t have to just live with it or ride it out. Help is available, and CVS is making it more accessible than ever. Don’t hesitate to reach out for support and guidance. Your mental health matters.

News Source : David Lazarus

Source Link :CVS adds mental health treatment to Southern California drugstores/