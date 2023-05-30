Mental Health Treatment.: The Royal Receives the Largest Corporate Gift in its History from BMO to Advance Mental Health Treatment

BMO Donates $2 Million to The Royal Ottawa Health Care Group for Innovative Clinic for Depression

BMO has made history with its single-largest corporate donation of $2 million to The Royal Ottawa Health Care Group to support the newly-established BMO Innovative Clinic for Depression. The clinic aims to increase access to mental health care and provide treatment opportunities to people living with severe depression and difficult-to-treat depression.

Statistics Canada has revealed that one in four Canadians is struggling with a mental health issue, and one in three say their needs for mental health care are not fully met with existing services and treatments. More than two million people in Canada experience major depression every year, with one-third of these individuals experiencing treatment-resistant depression.

The BMO Innovative Clinic for Depression will offer increased treatment access, develop additional research opportunities, and link to other available treatments and services at The Royal. Victor Pellegrino, Regional President, Personal Banking, Quebec and Eastern Ontario at BMO, and Board Member at The Royal, stated that BMO has a long-standing legacy of supporting community organizations and funding groundbreaking medical research. The donation to The Royal and support for the BMO Innovative Clinic for Depression aims to help more people in Eastern Ontario make real progress in their treatment to help positively transform their lives.

Dr. Florence Dzierszinski, President, IMHR and Vice President, Research, The Royal, stated that widespread investments in mental health research are crucial to advance the pace of translational research at a time when Canadians urgently need new approaches to care. With this significant gift, BMO is enabling innovation and enhancing care in the community. The Royal is deeply committed to improving access to mental health care, including through research. The BMO Innovative Clinic for Depression will be a place where individuals can receive a novel treatment to help them live the life they want.

Chris Ide, President, Royal Ottawa Foundation, added that BMO and The Royal are cornerstones of the Ottawa community, sharing a commitment to service, stability, integrity, and trust. BMO’s leadership to support and advocate for mental health care and research at The Royal generously over the last 10 years is deeply appreciated.

Dr. Jennifer Phillips, Interim Scientific Director, The Royal’s Institute of Mental Health Research (IMHR), stated that by providing novel forms of treatment, the BMO Innovative Clinic for Depression will give hope to those with difficult-to-treat depression. Moreover, in the community, BMO has demonstrated its deep commitment to improving the lives of people challenged by mental illness.

BMO Financial Group is the eighth-largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. The Royal is one of Canada’s foremost mental health care, teaching, and research hospitals and is home to the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, the Brockville Mental Health Centre, the University of Ottawa Institute of Mental Health, and the Royal Ottawa Foundation for Mental Health. Its purpose is to expand access, hope, and new possibilities for people with mental health and substance use health needs through the convergence of client and family-oriented care, science, education, and lived expertise.

The donation from BMO Financial Group is a significant step toward addressing the gaps in mental health care in Canada, particularly for individuals living with severe or difficult-to-treat depression. The BMO Innovative Clinic for Depression will offer a unique approach to treatment and research, providing hope for individuals living with mental health issues and their families.

