Menzi Ngubane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Menzi Ngubane has Died.

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda 3h · Legendary entertainer, the award winning and the finest actor of our generation Menzi Ngubane has died of stroke. Ngamla died at his home in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday at the age of 56. The acclaimed actor Menzi Ngubane, who has been battling cancer for a long time passed on earlier today. Ngubane is best known for his role as Sibusiso Dlomo on SABC 1’s soapie Generations and most recently as Judas Ngwenya on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya. He has also played numerous roles on other South African TV shows, including Kwakhala Nyonini, Yizo Yizo, Ashes to Ashes, Gold Diggers, and Heist. My favourite remains Ubambo Lwami where he starred as Mazwi MHDSRIP 290290 100 Comments 5 Shares Like Comment Share
Nomuhle Moyo
Very painful. I enjoyed his character as Judas Ngwenya . He nailed it.Isibaya lacked that vibe after he left th cast!!. May his dear soul rest in peace!!
Ntandoyenkosi Vundla
Go well Son of the soil ..we shall cherish the memories we have of you ..one of the best and not easily replaceable.
Eliazo Mbewe
May God give Sike and the Ngubane family strength and courage to deal with this loss!🙏🏾 🕊🕊🕊
RIPthe true titan of the industry. An unforgettable and enigmatic talent who left his mark on this world and in our hearts!
Patience Sibanda
Great loss to the film industry , beyishaya intoyakhe uMenzi..lala ngoxolo Mazwii..’Ndosi in the house paaaaaa huuuu’..RIP
Nkululeko Sqwayi
May his soul rest in peace he was a great actor l loved his drama when he was called Cijimpi in kwakhala nyonini
Rossettah Masie Ndlovu
May his soul rest in peace…i enjoyed every character he portrayed in different drama series/movies cause he always delivered the best