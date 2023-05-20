“Merced shooting”: Merced apartment complex shooting results in fatality of a man

Posted on May 20, 2023

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Merced on Friday night. The incident resulted in the death of the victim, whose identity has not yet been released. The police are currently investigating the shooting and have not released any further details.

News Source : KFSN – Fresno

