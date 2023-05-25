“Merchant Scam Prevention”: Merchant Scams: OPD Issues Warning and Offers Prevention Tips

Odessa Police Department Reports Increase in “Card Not Present” Schemes

The Odessa Police Department has recently released a statement regarding an increase in reports of “Card Not Present” schemes in the area. This type of scam involves the cardholder not physically presenting their card for a merchant’s visual examination at the time of purchase, usually through telephone orders for merchandise.

How the Scam Works

The scammer sells merchandise online and then has a local person, whether witting or unwitting, collect the merchandise. Scammers have been known to send fake identification cards to prove their identities, and often claim to be making purchases for someone else to pick up. The names of the caller, cardholder, and pick up person are often different, making it difficult to catch the perpetrator.

Precautions Merchants Should Take

To prevent this type of theft, merchants should take extra precautions and time to verify card-not-present transactions and merchandise pick-ups. It’s essential to identify all persons and vehicles picking up the merchandise and question them about the order and payment made before releasing the merchandise. Requesting purchase receipts, valid ID, inked thumbprints, and license plate information can also deter scammers. Legitimate customers should appreciate these efforts to prevent fraud.

Businesses Targeted

Tire merchants have been specifically targeted at this time, but all businesses should be aware of this type of scam and take precautions to prevent it from happening.

Contact Information

If you have any information regarding these recent incidents, please contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Conclusion

It’s important for both merchants and consumers to be aware of card-not-present schemes and take steps to prevent them. By working together and being cautious, we can reduce these types of crimes in our communities.

News Source : Zachary Bordner

Source Link :OPD warns of merchant scams and how to prevent them/