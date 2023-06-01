“Mercuriades Award Winner HGreg”: HGreg Wins 2023 Mercuriades Award, Quebéc’s Top Business Competition

HGreg Wins Mercuriades Award for Increased Productivity

HGreg, a leading automotive dealership in Quebec, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Mercuriades award in the Increased Productivity category. The announcement was made during the gala event held on Tuesday evening at the Montreal Convention Center.

The Mercuriades award is considered to be one of the most coveted business awards in Quebec. It recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in various categories, including productivity, marketing, and sustainable development.

HGreg was recognized for its innovative approach to improving productivity in its operations. The company has implemented several initiatives that have resulted in significant improvements in efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction.

One of the key initiatives that helped HGreg win the award is its digital transformation strategy. The company has invested heavily in technology to streamline its processes and improve its online presence. This has enabled HGreg to reach a wider audience and provide a more seamless buying experience to its customers.

Another initiative that contributed to HGreg’s productivity gains is its focus on employee training and development. The company has implemented a comprehensive training program that equips its staff with the skills and knowledge they need to deliver exceptional service to customers. This has resulted in higher employee engagement and retention, as well as improved customer satisfaction.

HGreg has also implemented several measures to reduce its environmental footprint. The company has invested in energy-efficient lighting, heating, and cooling systems, as well as recycling and waste reduction programs. These initiatives have not only helped HGreg reduce its carbon footprint but have also resulted in significant cost savings.

In accepting the award, HGreg’s President, John Hairabedian, thanked his employees for their hard work and dedication, as well as the company’s customers for their continued support. He also expressed his gratitude to the Mercuriades jury for recognizing HGreg’s achievements.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award in recognition of our efforts to improve productivity and enhance the customer experience,” said Hairabedian. “This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our employees, who have embraced our vision of innovation and excellence.”

HGreg’s achievement in winning the Mercuriades award is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. The company’s focus on digital transformation, employee training, and environmental sustainability has not only improved its productivity but has also positioned it as a leader in the automotive industry.

As HGreg continues to grow and expand its operations, it will undoubtedly face new challenges and opportunities. However, with its innovative approach to business and its dedication to customer satisfaction, the company is well-positioned to continue its success and achieve even greater heights in the years ahead.

