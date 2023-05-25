“Mercurial Overreach Destiny 2”: How to Obtain Mercurial Overreach and the Best Roll in Destiny 2

Season of the Deep Brings a New Pinnacle PvP Reward in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players now have the chance to obtain the Mercurial Overreach Sniper Rifle as the new pinnacle PvP reward in Season 21. This article will discuss how to obtain the weapon and what the God Roll is in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain the Mercurial Overreach Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2

To obtain the Mercurial Overreach Sniper Rifle, players must participate in competitive PvP matches and complete seven games. Winning or losing does not matter, but players must not leave the game before it ends. Players can only earn one rifle per week, but they can earn up to three per week by running seven matches across all three characters. After the third character, players must wait for the next weekly reset to earn another rifle. This is the only method to obtain the rifle for the rest of the Season.

Mercurial Overreach Sniper Rifle God Roll

As the pinnacle PvP reward, the Mercurial Overreach Sniper Rifle has access to many great perk combos for PvP games. However, only two are considered the “God Roll” for this weapon. The ideal God Roll is Snapshot and Opening Shot. Snapshot grants increased aim down sight speed, while Opening Shot gives increased range and accuracy on the first shot of the magazine. This combo is excellent for PvP, as increased aim down sight speed is crucial for top-tier Sniper Rifles, and Opening Shot complements Snipers in general.

Overall, the Mercurial Overreach Sniper Rifle has the potential to become one of the strongest weapons in PvP this Season. However, it is uncertain whether it will replace the all-powerful Beloved Sniper Rifle. Only time will tell.

