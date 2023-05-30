Mercury Ballroom in Louisville to Host Live Obituary Performance on ENVEVO

LIVE: Obituary Rocks the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville

On a chilly evening in Louisville, Florida-based death metal band Obituary brought the heat to the Mercury Ballroom with their classic brand of heavy, aggressive music. The venue was packed with metalheads of all ages, eager to see one of the pioneers of the genre.

The Opening Acts

The night kicked off with local bands Stagecoach Inferno and Stonecutters setting the tone for the evening with their own unique styles of metal. Stagecoach Inferno, a four-piece outfit from Louisville, delivered a high-energy set with a mix of thrash and hardcore influences. Stonecutters, hailing from Nashville, brought their own blend of sludge and doom metal, complete with guttural vocals and crushing riffs.

The Main Event

As Obituary took the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers, eager to hear the band’s signature sound. The band wasted no time, launching into their opening song with a fury that never let up throughout the entire set. Lead vocalist John Tardy’s guttural growls and drummer Donald Tardy’s thunderous beats were the driving force behind the band’s intense performance.

Obituary played a mix of classic hits and newer songs, showcasing their longevity in the genre and their ability to stay true to their roots while still evolving their sound. The crowd moshed, headbanged, and sang along to each song, fully immersed in the experience.

The Encore

After a brief break, Obituary returned to the stage for their encore, much to the delight of the crowd. They closed out the night with two of their most beloved songs, “Slowly We Rot” and “Chopped in Half.” The crowd went wild, screaming along to every word and moshing with renewed energy.

The Final Verdict

Overall, Obituary’s performance at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville was nothing short of epic. The band’s passion for their music and their fans was evident throughout the entire show, and the crowd’s energy matched theirs every step of the way. Obituary proved that after more than 30 years in the industry, they still have what it takes to put on an unforgettable show.

