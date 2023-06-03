“Mercy Johnson net worth”: Mercy Johnson: A 2023 Account of Her Biography, Net Worth, Properties, Offspring, and Recent Spouse

Introduction:

Mercy Johnson is a Nigerian actress, producer, and philanthropist. She was born on August 28, 1984, in Lagos, Nigeria. She is one of the most successful actresses in Nollywood, and she has received several awards for her outstanding performances. In this article, we will discuss Mercy Johnson’s biography, net worth, cars, houses, children, and new husband in 2023.

Biography:

Mercy Johnson was born in Lagos, Nigeria, to a family of seven children. She grew up in a polygamous family, and her father was a naval officer. She attended Nigerian Navy Primary School, and later, she went to Rivers State Secondary School. She then proceeded to the Lagos State University, where she studied English language and literature.

Mercy Johnson started her acting career in 2004 when she auditioned for a role in the movie “The Maid.” She got the role and impressed the producers with her performance. Since then, she has featured in over 100 movies, including “Dumebi the Dirty Girl,” “Baby Oku in America,” “The Legend of Inikpi,” and “The Enemy I Know.”

Net Worth:

Mercy Johnson is one of the wealthiest actresses in Nollywood. Her net worth is estimated to be around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She earns her income from acting, producing, brand endorsements, and her philanthropic works.

Cars:

Mercy Johnson is a lover of luxury vehicles. She owns several cars, including a Lexus LX 570, a Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and a Toyota Highlander. These cars are worth millions of naira, and she loves to flaunt them on her social media pages.

Houses:

Mercy Johnson is a proud owner of several houses in Nigeria. She has a mansion in Lekki, Lagos State, which is worth millions of naira. She also owns a beautiful house in Ajah, Lagos State, and another one in Asaba, Delta State. These houses are luxurious and well-furnished, and they reflect her taste for the finer things in life.

Children:

Mercy Johnson is a proud mother of four children. She has three daughters and a son. Her first child, Purity, was born in 2012, her second child, Henry, was born in 2014, her third child, Angel, was born in 2015, and her fourth child, Divine-Mercy, was born in 2020. She loves her children dearly and often shares pictures of them on her social media pages.

New Husband:

Mercy Johnson got married to her new husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, in 2011. They have been married for over ten years, and their marriage is blessed with four children. Prince Okojie is a businessman and a politician. He is the CEO of Henod Luxury Hotels and the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Agriculture and Food Security.

Conclusion:

Mercy Johnson is an accomplished actress, producer, and philanthropist who has achieved a lot in her career. She is one of the wealthiest actresses in Nollywood, and she is known for her love for luxury cars and houses. She is also a proud mother of four children and a loving wife to her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

