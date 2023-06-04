Mercy Johnson Okojie net worth: Biography of Mercy Johnson Okojie: Age, Husband, Parents, Children and Net Worth.

Mercy Johnson Okojie Biography: A Look at Her Life and Career

Mercy Johnson Okojie is a Nigerian actress who has made a name for herself in the Nigerian film industry, popularly known as Nollywood. She is known for her versatility and her ability to portray a wide range of characters on screen.

Early Life and Education

Mercy Johnson Okojie was born on August 28, 1984, in Lagos, Nigeria. She is the fourth child in a family of seven children. Her father was a naval officer, and her mother was a trader. Mercy spent most of her childhood in Calabar, where she attended Nigerian Navy Primary School and Nigerian Navy Secondary School.

Acting Career

Mercy Johnson Okojie began her acting career in 2004, when she auditioned for a role in the movie “The Maid.” She got the role and went on to feature in several other movies, including “Kill the Bride,” “Baby Oku in America,” and “Dumebi the Dirty Girl.”

She has won several awards for her acting, including the African Magic Viewers Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy in 2013, and the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Trailblazer Award in 2017.

Personal Life

Mercy Johnson Okojie is married to Prince Odianosen Okojie, and they have four children together. She has been open about her struggles with infertility and how she had to undergo several medical procedures before she was able to conceive her children.

She is also known for her philanthropic work. She is the founder of the Mercy Johnson Foundation, which focuses on helping women and children in need.

Net Worth

Mercy Johnson Okojie’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. She earns her money from her acting career, as well as from endorsement deals with companies such as Glo and Chi Limited.

Conclusion

Mercy Johnson Okojie is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the Nigerian film industry. She is also a loving wife and mother, and a philanthropist who is dedicated to helping others. With her talent and dedication, she is sure to continue making a positive impact on the world around her.

