Meredith Anding Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mississippi Civil Rights icon has died. Meredith Anding Jr has Died .

By | January 10, 2021
0 Comment

Meredith Anding Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mississippi Civil Rights icon has died. Meredith Anding Jr has Died .

Mississippi Civil Rights icon has died. Meredith Anding Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

.

Proud Liberal #FBR @IzJustMyOpinion A Mississippi Civil Rights icon has died. Meredith Anding Jr. died Friday of Leukemia at the age of 79-years old. #Hero

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.