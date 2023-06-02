“merge contacts iPhone”: A Comprehensive Guide on How to Merge Contacts on iPhone

Introduction:

If you are an iPhone user, you are likely to have experienced the hassle of having duplicate contacts in your address book. This is not only frustrating but can also be time-consuming to manage. However, there is a solution to this problem. In this article, we will guide you on one of the best methods to merge contacts on your iPhone, ensuring that your contact list is clean and well-organized.

Step 1: Open the Contacts app

The first step in merging your contacts is to open the Contacts app on your iPhone. This is where you can view all the contacts stored on your device. Once you have opened the app, you will see a list of all your contacts.

Step 2: Select the contacts you want to merge

The next step is to select the contacts that you want to merge. To do this, simply tap on the first contact that you want to merge, and then tap on the “Edit” button in the top right corner of the screen. Once you are in the edit mode, scroll down to the bottom and tap on the “Link Contacts” option.

Step 3: Link the contacts

After tapping on the “Link Contacts” option, you will see a list of other contacts that you can link to the selected contact. Scroll down and select the contact that you want to merge with the first contact. Once you have selected the contact, the two contacts will be merged into one.

Step 4: Repeat the process

If you have more than two contacts that you want to merge, repeat the above process until you have merged all the contacts that you want to merge. Once you have merged all the contacts, you will have a clean and well-organized contact list.

Conclusion:

Merging contacts on your iPhone can seem like a daunting task, but it is actually very easy and can save you a lot of time in the long run. By following the above steps, you can quickly and easily merge your contacts, ensuring that your contact list is clean and well-organized. So, the next time you have duplicate contacts on your iPhone, don’t worry, just follow these simple steps and merge them into one.

