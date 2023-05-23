“Meriden Mall lockdown” today : Nearby school put on lockdown following arrest at Meriden Mall

Nearby school placed on lockdown due to arrest at Meriden Mall today 2023.

A 65-year-old man was arrested at Meriden Mall on Tuesday after security staff reported a customer who mentioned having a gun. Police located the suspect and found he was not in possession of a firearm. The incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby elementary school, which was lifted once police determined there was no threat to the public. The man’s identity is being withheld as he did not have any identification on him.

News Source : Justin Muszynski

