Merion Village shooting claims one life, say police today.

According to Columbus police, a man was shot and killed in Merion Village in the early hours of Friday morning. The police were alerted and arrived at the scene on South 5th Street near East Jenkins Avenue. The victim was found at his residence with gunshot injuries and was declared dead at 12:51 a.m. Further information about the incident is not yet known. The story is ongoing, and more updates will be provided by 10TV.

News Source : 10TV Web Staff

Source Link :Police: 1 killed in Merion Village shooting/