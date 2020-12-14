Merlin Saddleworth Death -Dead – Obituary : Merlin Saddleworth has Died .
Merlin Saddleworth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Deeply saddened to hear that Merlin Saddleworth an officer of the Eastern Counties League has passed away. Merlin served the old Kings Lynn club for many years before taking on the role of ground standards officer with ECL. A true gentleman who will be say missed. pic.twitter.com/qXhkiQSJLy
— Wroxham FC (@The_Yachtsmen) December 13, 2020
Wroxham FC @The_Yachtsmen Deeply saddened to hear that Merlin Saddleworth an officer of the Eastern Counties League has passed away. Merlin served the old Kings Lynn club for many years before taking on the role of ground standards officer with ECL. A true gentleman who will be say missed.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.