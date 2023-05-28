“Mermaidcore trend”: Achieving the Perfect Mermaidcore Look: The Instagram and TikTok Trend with 14 Billion Views

The Little Mermaid Inspires Mermaidcore Trend: How to Get It Right

One of the highly anticipated movies this summer, The Little Mermaid, hit the screens on May 26. The movie has been making waves and defining trends since its first trailer dropped. Mermaidcore is among those trends that owe their origin to the magical underwater adventure, The Little Mermaid.

The movie has inspired not only folks on TikTok and Instagram but also many Hollywood stars from Halley Bailey to Ana de Armas. According to People Magazine, on TikTok alone, the search term “Mermaidcore” has racked up 14.5 billion views to date, while Trendalytics reported “Mermaidcore” averages 1,218 searches per week. On Instagram, #mermaidcore has more than 20K posts. The popularity of ‘Mermaidcore’ continues to rise at an accelerated rate, as the term is already up 183.4% in searches from last year, per Trendalytics.

Even though the ‘mermaid vibe’ clothing has been around since we were children (thanks to Disney), a little digging made us realize that this trend actually originated in the 1950s when French couturier Marcel Rochas made a mermaid silhouette for his runway show. Soon after, it graced the covers of magazines in the ’50s and made a comeback when it was spotted on the Versace runway in 2021. Furthermore, Indian fashion icon Sonam Kapoor was later seen in a mermaid dress on the cover of Vogue in 2021. So you get the point: this trend comes and goes, but 2023 has been better and different.

What is Mermaidcore, and how to get it right?

Since it’s 2023, you can do whatever you want with this trend — go a little extra or just wear it casually. On the surface level, the trend means exactly what it sounds – getting ready from head to toe like a mermaid, but it doesn’t mean you have to wear a fish body suit to look like one; it simply means taking the little elements from the sea — the pastel blue colors, the fish-cut gowns, the wet hair looks, and finally, the inspired jewelry.

Clothing: Choose fabrics with a shimmer or metallic finish, like sequins, holographic materials, or fabrics with a reflective sheen. Since Tiktokers are mixing Y2K-inspired looks with Mermaidcore, pick out the shimmery bralettes, lace-up tops, or corsets. Add fishnet stockings or sheer flowing skirts to style the rest. Consider dresses or skirts with ruffled hems to mimic the movement of waves. Seek out clothing with prints or patterns featuring seashells, starfish, coral reefs, or waves. These patterns can be found on dresses, tops, or even swimwear. Hair: Try loose waves, braids, or hair accessories that resemble seashells or pearls. Your hair should feel simple and effortless, yet chic, from a tousled braid to a blown-out bombshell. The wet hair look is another way to do your hair keeping in tune with the mermaid aesthetic. You should look like you just got out of a bath or a swim. Makeup and Accessories: Finally, complete the look by incorporating seashells and pearl details into your accessories, such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets, or hair clips. Keep your makeup either simple with a dash of shimmery blue in the eyeshadow or highlighter; or go all out like her:

Are you ready to channel your inner Ariel?

