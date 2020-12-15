Meros Leckow Death -Dead – Obituary : Meros Leckow has Died .

Meros Leckow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Folklorama @Folklorama Meros Leckow’s legacy is deeply rooted in the Ukrainian community but his vision, along with like-minded individuals, lead to the creation of Folklorama. Our sincere condolences go out to his family & friends. His legacy will live on for generations

