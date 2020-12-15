Meros Leckow Death -Dead – Obituary : Meros Leckow has Died .
Meros Leckow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Meros Leckow's legacy is deeply rooted in the Ukrainian community but his vision, along with like-minded individuals, lead to the creation of Folklorama.
Our sincere condolences go out to his family & friends. His legacy will live on for generations❤️ https://t.co/WRhVS2NuM9 pic.twitter.com/17s70WXo4k
— Folklorama (@Folklorama) December 14, 2020
