“Merrimack High School Allison Pikora”: Allison Pikora Ranks No. 4 in Merrimack High School’s Top 10 List

Allison Pikora: A Top Ten Graduate of Merrimack High School Class of 2023

Allison Pikora is among the top ten graduates of Merrimack High School’s Class of 2023, and she couldn’t be prouder of herself. Her love for science and math has been nurtured by her teachers, and she has challenged herself academically with honors and AP classes throughout her four years of high school. She was recently awarded the Tom Robinson Award for Science in 2022, and she has taken home first place in the AP Chemistry Science Fair this year. Allison is excited to take her passion for science to the next level and study Chemical Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, with the goal of using her skills to create humanitarian solutions that make the world a better place.

Academic Achievements

Allison’s academic achievements are impressive, to say the least. She has pushed herself to take advanced courses in science and math, and her hard work has paid off. Winning the Tom Robinson Award for Science in 2022 was a significant milestone for her, and taking first place in the AP Chemistry Science Fair this year has given her ultimate bragging rights. Allison is excited to continue her education at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where she plans to use her skills to create technology and processes that can help solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.

Extracurricular Activities

Allison’s commitment to her extracurricular activities is just as impressive as her academic achievements. She has been involved in a wide range of activities, including marching band, concert band, girls soccer, Quizbowl, Granite State Challenge, National Honor Society, and Badminton Club. Her involvement in the Merrimack Music Department since the 5th grade has been particularly rewarding, and she has formed many meaningful relationships with her fellow musicians. Allison is proud of her accomplishments as a Quizbowl and Granite State Challenge team member, and the team has won the NH Quizbowl League state championship and two Granite State Challenge championships since she joined.

Thank You to Family, Friends, Teachers, and Coaches

Allison would like to thank her family, friends, teachers, and coaches for their endless support throughout her high school years. Her parents and twin brother Jack have been especially supportive, and she is honored to be graduating alongside her brother. She is grateful for the guidance and encouragement she has received from her teachers, who have helped her develop her love for science and math. Her coaches have also played an important role in her life, helping her grow as an athlete and a person. Allison feels incredibly blessed to have such a supportive community around her, and she looks forward to continuing to make them proud in the future.

Conclusion

Allison Pikora is an exceptional student who has achieved remarkable academic success and has dedicated herself to a wide range of extracurricular activities. As she prepares to embark on the next chapter of her life, she is excited to take her passion for science to the next level and use her skills to make the world a better place. Allison is grateful for the support of her family, friends, teachers, and coaches, and she is excited to see what the future holds.

