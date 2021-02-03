Merryl Wyn Davies Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : icon of British Muslim history. Merryl Wyn Davies has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
icon of British Muslim history. Merryl Wyn Davies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad to hear the passing of another icon of British Muslim history. Merryl Wyn Davies was a prolific writer, proud Welsh woman, lover of words & Malaysia.
she had a big heart. An inspiration to many of us. Condolences to her loved ones & all @MuslimInst #RIPMerrylWynDavies https://t.co/2x6u1arovB
— Dr Fauzia Ahmad (@brisofa) February 3, 2021
