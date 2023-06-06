Mesa PD: Woman Killed by Husband in Front of Son – Amy Osowski Obituary

Amy Osowski’s Tragic Death

According to the Mesa Police Department, Amy Osowski was shot and killed by her husband in front of her son. The incident occurred on [date] at their residence in Mesa, Arizona.

Amy was a beloved member of her community and her death has left many in shock and mourning. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and dedication to her family.

The suspect, [name], has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to come forward.

Amy’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the community. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved her.

