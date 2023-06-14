Mesquite Woman Killed in Las Vegas: Children in Custody Limbo, says Family Member – Nydia Lopez-Garcia Obituary







Remembering Nydia Lopez-Garcia

Nydia Lopez-Garcia passed away on October 1, 2017, during the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Nydia was born on November 29, 1962, in El Paso, Texas. She was a resident of Mesquite, Nevada, where she worked at a local Walmart.

Nydia is survived by her husband of 21 years, her three children, and six grandchildren. Her family is currently in custody ‘limbo,’ as one of her children was arrested on unrelated charges during the chaos of the shooting. The family is working with authorities to ensure their release and return home.

Nydia will be remembered for her kind heart and infectious smile. She brought joy to everyone she met and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.





