Messi suspension : Messi faces suspension by PSG over unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia

Background

Lionel Messi, the star forward for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has been suspended by the club for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without their permission. The trip was part of a commercial contract Messi has with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country.

Suspension Details

The length of Messi’s suspension has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed to be two weeks. This means he will miss PSG’s next two games and will not be allowed to train or play with the team, nor will he be paid during his suspension.

PSG’s Reaction

PSG had denied Messi’s request to make the trip, which led to his suspension.

Impact on Future

The suspension comes at a delicate time for PSG, as they hope to extend Messi’s contract beyond this season. There has been speculation about where Messi will play next, as he joined PSG from Barcelona two years ago.

Game Results

Messi’s trip followed PSG’s surprise 3-1 loss to Lorient on Sunday, leaving the defending champions with a five-point lead over Marseille with five games left in the season. Messi played the full game.

Coach’s Promises Broken

L’Equipe had reported that PSG coach Christophe Galtier had promised his players two days off if they beat Lorient. Instead, the team trained on Monday and had Tuesday off.