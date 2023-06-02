Met Gala Kpop Idols: Top Kpop Idols’ Most Memorable Met Gala Outfits

5 Most ICONIC Looks At Met Gala Of Kpop Idols

The Met Gala, an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York, is known for its extravagant themes and celebrity guest list. Kpop idols have made their mark at the event, showing off their fashion and style on the red carpet. Here are the 5 most iconic looks at the Met Gala of Kpop Idols.

1. CL (2016)

CL, the former member of 2NE1 and solo artist, made a statement at the 2016 Met Gala with her bold and edgy look. She wore a black and silver Moschino gown with a train that featured the words “You Are My Barbie” in bold letters. Her hair was styled in a sleek bob, and she completed the look with silver jewelry and dramatic eye makeup. CL’s look embodied the event’s theme, “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology,” with its futuristic and avant-garde elements.

2. BTS (2019)

BTS, the global Kpop sensation, made their Met Gala debut in 2019, and they did not disappoint. Each member had a unique look that showcased their individual style, but they all wore coordinating black and white outfits by Dior. Jungkook, the group’s youngest member, wore a black suit with a white shirt and a black tie, while RM, the group’s leader, wore a white suit with a black shirt and a black tie. The remaining members wore a combination of black and white ensembles that complemented each other perfectly. BTS’s Met Gala look was a testament to their fashion-forward approach and their ability to make a statement on any red carpet.

3. BLACKPINK (2021)

BLACKPINK, the all-female Kpop group, made their Met Gala debut in 2021, and they stunned in their elegant and sophisticated looks. Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo wore coordinating Saint Laurent outfits in black and white. Jennie wore a black strapless gown with a bow detail, Lisa wore a black suit with a white shirt, Rosé wore a white dress with a black bow, and Jisoo wore a black and white dress with a statement collar. The group’s look was classic and timeless, showcasing their individual style while still coming together as a cohesive unit.

4. G-Dragon (2017)

G-Dragon, the leader of the Kpop group BIGBANG and a solo artist, made a statement at the 2017 Met Gala with his bold and daring look. He wore a black and white Thom Browne suit with a long train that featured a graphic print of a mythical creature. His hair was styled in a dramatic updo, and he completed the look with black and white boots and a black cane. G-Dragon’s Met Gala look was a testament to his fearless approach to fashion and his ability to push boundaries.

5. EXO (2019)

EXO, the Kpop group known for their impressive vocals and dance skills, made their Met Gala debut in 2019, and they looked like royalty on the red carpet. Each member wore a white suit with a black shirt, but they each had unique accessories that showcased their individual style. Suho wore a black hat, Baekhyun wore a black bowtie, Chanyeol wore black boots, D.O. wore a black tie, Kai wore a black scarf, Sehun wore a black belt, and Xiumin wore a black brooch. EXO’s Met Gala look was a testament to their ability to come together as a group while still showcasing their individuality.

In conclusion, Kpop idols have made their mark at the Met Gala with their fashion-forward looks and daring style. Each of these 5 iconic looks showcased the individuality and creativity of the Kpop industry, and they proved that Kpop idols are not only talented performers but also fashion icons.

News Source : BeBoss TV

