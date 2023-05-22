Meta Stock: Meta Stock Boosts Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth by $44 Billion

Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth Surges by $44 Billion in 2023

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has reached an unmatched $44 billion this year, making him the world’s 12th richest person, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. This surge in wealth is attributed to Meta’s soaring stock, which is among the top performers in the S&P 500 this year.

Zuckerberg’s Wealth Gain in 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has made more money on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index this year than anyone else. His wealth gain in 2023 would have put him in the world’s top 30 wealthiest people, even if he had started the year with $0. Currently, his net worth is $89.9 billion, with most of it derived from his 13% stake in Meta.

Meta’s Stock Performance

Meta’s stock has almost doubled since January, making it one of the top performers on the S&P 500. In the first quarter of 2023, the company reported revenues of $28.6 billion, beating Wall Street’s expectations and reversing three consecutive quarters of decline. It was also the second-best performer in the S&P 500 over the quarter.

The company’s stock struggled in 2022 due to its floundering plans to expand into the metaverse and rising inflation and borrowing costs. However, Meta has since been cutting costs and incorporating more AI into its services, which has boosted investor and analyst optimism on the stock and its potential to boost future earnings.

Meta’s Plans to Compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter

Last week, Bloomberg and other outlets reported that Meta is building an “Instagram for your thoughts” to rival Elon Musk’s Twitter, which could launch as soon as next month. This move is expected to further increase Meta’s stock performance and Zuckerberg’s net worth.

Conclusion

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has surged by an unmatched $44 billion this year, making him the world’s 12th richest person. This is due to Meta’s soaring stock, which has almost doubled since January, and the company’s strong Q1 2023 performance. With Meta’s plans to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter, there is potential for further growth in the company’s stock and Zuckerberg’s net worth.

