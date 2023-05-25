“Metal Music”: “Unprecedented Metal Anthems: Featuring the Most Significant Tracks”

OFFTHECHARTS METAL: A Playlist for Metalheads

Are you a fan of heavy metal music? Do you love to headbang and mosh to the sound of loud distorted guitars, thunderous drums, and aggressive vocals? Then you’re in luck because I have created a playlist that will satisfy your craving for metal music.

Death Metal Classics

The first genre that I want to highlight is death metal. It’s a subgenre of heavy metal that emerged in the mid-1980s and is characterized by its brutal and aggressive sound. Some of the pioneers of this genre include Possessed, Death, Necrophagia, Obituary, Autopsy, and Morbid Angel. Bands such as Venom, Celtic Frost, Slayer, and Kreator were important influences on the genre’s creation.

As a black metal guitarist from Australia, I have a special love for this genre. Some of the bands that influence me include Bathory, Darkthrone, Celtic Frost, Mercyful Fate, Dissection, Bruzum, Emperor, Immortal, and many more that are more obscure.

Thrash Metal

Another genre that I want to feature is thrash metal. It’s a subgenre of heavy metal that emerged in the early 1980s and is characterized by its fast tempo, aggressive rhythms, and complex guitar solos. The “Big 4” of thrash metal are Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer.

But my playlist includes much more than just the “Big 4”. I listen to bands like Kreator, Destruction, Sodom, Exodus, Forbidden, Overkill, Nuclear Assault, Sabbat, and Artillery. There is also the new wave of thrash metal, which has some solid tracks with the old-school sound.

Other Genres

But my playlist isn’t just limited to death and thrash metal. I also love power metal, doom metal, prog rock/metal, heavy metal, and speed metal. You can find it all in my playlist, from classics to hidden gems, in which I add regularly many favorites and songs from the most important albums in my collection.

Join the Community

If you’re interested in reading more about my playlist and the metal music I love, give me a follow on Spotify. Let’s spread the word and share our love for metal music together.

Thank you for reading and I hope you enjoy OFFTHECHARTS METAL.

Cheers, George (Charty) \m/

Link to the Playlist

Metal Music Heavy Metal Songs Hard Rock Music Metallica Songs Black Sabbath Songs

News Source : community.spotify.com

Source Link :OFFTHECHARTS METAL- Songs from the most important…/