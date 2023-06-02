Metal Outdoor Storage Shed : Brown Steel Utility Tool Shed Storage House with Door & Lock, Ideal for Backyard Garden Patio Lawn – Greesum Outdoor Storage Shed 5FT x 3FT (5′ x 3′)

Brown Greesum Steel Utility Tool Shed Storage House with Door & Lock for Backyard Garden Patio Lawn, 5FT x 3FT Metal Outdoor Storage Shed.



Price: $157.59

(as of Jun 02,2023 03:42:52 UTC – Details)





Greesum Metal Outdoor Storage Shed is a perfect addition to any backyard, garden, patio, or utility room. This steel utility tool shed storage house is designed to provide an extra storage space to hide waste and large equipment of your yard while keeping your yard looking clean and tidy. It comes in a variety of sizes for multipurpose use and is made of durable construction and thicker galvanized steel, making it rust and UV resistant.

One of the most impressive features of this outdoor storage shed is its sloped roof that adds extra storage space while preventing rusting caused by rainwater gathering. The overlapping wall panels are water and moisture resistant, making it worry-free to use in all weather conditions. This feature is particularly useful for those living in areas with frequent rainfall or harsh weather conditions.

Another great feature of this outdoor storage shed is the lockable door that improves security and prevents small animals from accidentally entering. This feature is especially important for those who store expensive equipment or tools in the shed. The lockable door ensures that your belongings are safe and secure, providing peace of mind.

The Greesum Metal Outdoor Storage Shed comes with a tool kit, a manual of installation and usage, and all parts of the metal canopy are labeled with part numbers and have step-by-step instructions. This makes installation easy and straightforward, even for those who are not experienced in assembling outdoor sheds. The detailed installation steps provided in the manual enable quick assembly in three paragraphs.

The storage shed is available in three sizes – 5′ x 3′, 6′ x 4′, and 8′ x 6′ – to suit different storage needs. The 5′ x 3′ package dimensions are 66.9″(L) x 19.6″(W) x 4.7″(H), and the package weight is 78.9lbs. The 6′ x 4′ package1 dimensions are 66.9″(L) x 20.8″(W) x 4.7″(H), and the package2 dimensions are 66.9″(L) x 25.9″(W) x 3.1″(H), with packages weight of 123.3lbs. The 8′ x 6′ package1 dimensions are 66.9″(L) x 25.9″(W) x 3.9″(H), and the package2 dimensions are 61″(L) x 19.2″(W) x 5.9″(H), with package weight of 166.5lbs.

The Greesum Metal Outdoor Storage Shed is made of high-quality metal, making it durable and stable. The galvanized steel used in its construction makes it rust and UV resistant, ensuring its durability and longevity. This outdoor storage shed is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, making it an excellent investment for those looking for a long-term storage solution.

In conclusion, the Greesum Metal Outdoor Storage Shed is an excellent investment for those looking for an extra storage space to hide waste and large equipment of their yard. Its sloped roof and lockable door provide additional storage space while ensuring security and preventing rusting caused by rainwater gathering. The shed is available in three sizes and comes with a tool kit, a manual of installation and usage, making it easy and straightforward to install. The durable construction and thicker galvanized steel make it rust and UV resistant, making it an excellent investment for those looking for a long-term storage solution.



