“Metal Pegboard Wall Organizer” : Black/Red OmniWall Weekend Warrior XL Metal Pegboard System for Wall Organization

The Black/Red OmniWall Weekend Warrior XL Metal Pegboard Wall Organizer



Price: $989.99 - $866.99

(as of Jun 07,2023 11:15:07 UTC – Details)





Are you tired of walking into a cluttered garage or workshop? Do you struggle to find your tools when you need them? Look no further than OmniWall’s patented wall storage system. Designed to hang both horizontally and vertically, this system is perfect for any wall in your space. The Weekend Warrior XL kit provides over 30 different accessories, giving you endless organization options. With its easy installation process and guaranteed stability, you can trust your tools will be stored securely on our panels.

One of the standout features of the OmniWall system is its cordless drill storage. No more searching through drawers or toolboxes to find your drill when you need it. Our system has a designated spot for your drill, keeping it within reach at all times. The top shelf storage also provides ample space for additional tools or accessories. With three 32″ long x 12″ deep top shelves and five other shelves, you can customize your organization to fit your specific needs.

The Weekend Warrior XL kit is the largest wall organization kit offered by OmniWall. It includes nine 16″ x 32″ 18 gauge galvannealed powder-coated metal panels, making it the perfect solution for the home improvement enthusiast or the master automotive technician who works on all family and friends’ vehicles every weekend. With a four-pack of small pegboard hooks, two packs of four medium pegboard hooks, and a four-pack of large pegboard hooks, you can easily organize your tools of all sizes. Additionally, there are eight serious hooks for hanging heavy tools, ensuring they stay securely in place.

OmniWall’s system is not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. With 36 different color combinations available, you can choose the perfect color scheme to match your space. The system’s multiple drill/impact shelf kit includes an impact shelf 8″x16″, magnetic paper towel holder, single set screwdriver holder, single set wrench holder, plier & clamp holder, impact shelf 4″x32″, impact shelf 6″x32″, impact shelf 8″x32″, and a 5″ x 3″ x 16″ all-purpose shelf. The tablet & phone holder, power strip, universal tool cradle, universal tool cradle XL, belt clip organizer, and 3-pack of plastic bins provide even more organization options.

Not only is OmniWall’s system easy to install, but it is also made in the USA with superior strength and durability. The Weekend Warrior XL kit is configured with 48″ top and bottom wall cleats, making a 96″ wide x 48″ tall wall system. If your wall configuration differs, additional cleats may be purchased. With the Weekend Warrior XL kit’s endless storage options, there is still plenty of room to expand your wall and make your garage or shop an organized paradise.

In conclusion, OmniWall’s patented wall storage system is the ultimate tool and accessory organizer. Its easy installation process and guaranteed stability make it the perfect solution for cluttered garages and workshops. The Weekend Warrior XL kit provides over 30 different accessories and endless organization options, making it the ideal choice for any home improvement enthusiast or automotive technician. With its cordless drill storage, top shelf storage, and multiple color combinations, this system is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Made in the USA with superior strength and durability, the Weekend Warrior XL kit is the ultimate solution for an organized paradise.



