Metallica Tour : Everything You Should Know About Metallica’s Upcoming World Tour

Metallica World Tour: What You Need to Know

Metallica, one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time, has announced their world tour, and fans are ecstatic. The tour is set to start on September 2, 2021, and will take the band across the globe to play in front of their fans. If you are a Metallica fan and are planning to attend the concert, here is what you need to know.

The World Tour Dates

The Metallica World Tour is set to start in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 2, 2021. The band will then travel to Madrid, Spain, on September 4, before heading to Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands. The tour will then move to the UK and Ireland, before heading to Scandinavia and Eastern Europe. After that, the band will tour the rest of Europe, including France, Switzerland, and Belgium. The tour will end in Helsinki, Finland, on August 25, 2022.

Ticket Sales

Tickets for the Metallica World Tour will go on sale on Friday, May 28, 2021. Fans can purchase tickets through the band’s website or through authorized ticket sellers. Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue and location, but fans can expect to pay around $100 to $150 for general admission tickets. VIP packages will also be available for fans who want to get closer to the band and enjoy some exclusive perks.

COVID-19 Safety Measures

The Metallica World Tour will take place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the band has assured fans that they will take all necessary safety measures to ensure the health and safety of their fans and crew. The band will follow the guidelines set by the local health authorities, and fans will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing rules. The band has also announced that they will be offering refunds for fans who are unable to attend the concert due to COVID-19 related issues.

The Setlist

Metallica is known for their high-energy, electrifying performances, and fans can expect nothing less from the World Tour. The band has promised to play their greatest hits, including songs from their latest album, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. Fans can also expect to hear some classic Metallica songs, including “Enter Sandman,” “Master of Puppets,” and “One.”

Conclusion

The Metallica World Tour is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year, and fans are eagerly waiting for the band to hit the stage. If you are planning to attend the concert, make sure to purchase your tickets early, and follow all the safety guidelines set by the band and the local health authorities. With their incredible energy and electrifying performances, Metallica is sure to deliver an unforgettable experience that fans will cherish for years to come.