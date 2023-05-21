meteorite and victim name : Canadian law may prevent American museum from buying NB meteorite fragments

Canadian Law May Halt American Museum’s Purchase of New Brunswick Meteorite: Suspect and Victim Name Not Applicable.

A meteorite believed to have landed in New Brunswick last month has caught the interest of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in the United States. However, a Canadian law called the Cultural Property Export and Import Act considers all meteorites found in Canada as Canadian cultural property. This means that if an American finds the meteorite, they must apply for an export permit to take it out of Canada. The museum has expressed interest in obtaining some of the space debris, but they must follow the regulations and ensure that the meteorite was obtained legally. The person who finds the meteorite must also complete an export application that is reviewed by an expert examiner. If the meteorite is deemed significant and important, the Canadian Border Services will recommend refusal of the export permit. The file then goes to a cultural property export review board, which can disagree with the expert examiner and let the meteorite be exported or impose a six-month embargo period. Anyone taking a meteorite out of Canada without the requisite permit can face fines of up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

Read Full story : Quest for meteorites found in Canada hits legal snag /

News Source : Atlantic

Meteorite hunting regulations Canada Legal issues with meteorite collecting Canadian meteorite laws Meteorite discovery restrictions Canada Meteorite hunting permits Canada