meth distribution in Sioux City : Sioux City woman receives sentence for involvement in meth distribution conspiracy

Sioux City meth distribution conspiracy results in woman’s sentencing

Linda Fernandez, a 69-year-old woman, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine around Sioux City. Fernandez pleaded guilty on January 26 and was sentenced on May 9 after evidence showed that she had conspired with others to distribute more than two pounds of methamphetamine between May and June 2022. During a search of Fernandez’s residence, officials found approximately one pound of meth, distribution materials, and over $3,300. Fernandez must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after completing her prison sentence.

