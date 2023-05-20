Methadone treatment: Methadone Coverage Approval by Medicare Increases Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

Medicare’s coverage expansion to include methadone in 2020 has resulted in a significant increase in the use of the medication to treat opioid use disorder among Medicare beneficiaries, according to a recent study by RAND Corporation. The study analyzed a large group of Medicare Advantage enrollees and found that the rise in methadone use did not displace the use of other medications, such as buprenorphine. The increase in methadone use was particularly notable among Medicare Advantage enrollees who were younger than 65 and qualified for both Medicare and Medicaid.

The opioid crisis in the United States has resulted in over 80,000 overdose deaths in 2021. The use of medication to treat opioid use disorder is considered an effective form of care for those struggling with the problem. While buprenorphine and naltrexone can be prescribed by physicians and taken at home, methadone is typically dispensed to patients through federally certified and licensed opioid treatment programs.

In January 2020, Medicare expanded its payment for treating opioid use disorder to include methadone for the first time. Additionally, rules were adopted in March 2020 to facilitate access to medication treatment for opioid use disorder, including take-home methadone, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To examine the effects of these changes on the use of opioid treatment drugs among Medicare recipients, RAND researchers analyzed encounter data and pharmacy records from a large commercial dataset of nearly 10 million people enrolled in Medicare Advantage health plans.

The study found that the implementation of the Medicare coverage change and policies designed to increase access to opioid use disorder treatment during the pandemic were associated with increasing rates of methadone use among Medicare Advantage enrollees in each quarter beginning in January 2020. The rate of use of buprenorphine also increased among Medicare Advantage enrollees during the study period, but there was little substituting of methadone for buprenorphine.

The study suggests that the expansion of Medicare coverage to include methadone has created new treatment rather than displaced the use of other medications. The authors of the study note that future research should explore the reasons for the differential increases in methadone use among Medicare Advantage enrollees by dual eligibility status and age, as well as whether there have been increases in methadone use among beneficiaries enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare.

In conclusion, the study highlights the importance of increasing access to medication treatment for opioid use disorder among Medicare beneficiaries. The expansion of Medicare coverage to include methadone has led to a significant increase in the use of the medication to treat opioid use disorder, without displacing the use of other medications. The findings of the study provide valuable insights into the impact of Medicare policy changes on the use of opioid treatment drugs among Medicare recipients.

1. Methadone treatment

2. Opioid addiction treatment

3. Substance abuse treatment

4. Medicare coverage for addiction treatment

5. Recovery from opioid use disorder

News Source : Science X

Source Link :Treatment for opioid use disorder rises after Medicare OKs methadone coverage/