Methi Chicken Recipe: Cooking Methi Chicken: A Simple and Delicious Chicken Recipe with Fenugreek

Methi Chicken – A Delicious and Healthy Chicken Recipe

Methi Chicken, also known as Methi Murga or Fenugreek Chicken, is a popular Indian dish that is loved by many. This dish is made with tender chicken pieces cooked in a rich and flavorful sauce made with fenugreek leaves, which gives it a unique taste and aroma. Methi Chicken is not only delicious but also healthy as it is made with fresh fenugreek leaves that are loaded with nutrients.

If you are looking for a quick and easy chicken recipe to make for dinner, then Methi Chicken is the perfect choice. It is a one-pot dish that can be made in under an hour and requires minimal ingredients. In this article, we will share an easy recipe for making Methi Chicken at home.

Ingredients:

– 500g boneless chicken, cut into small pieces

– 2 cups fresh fenugreek leaves, washed and chopped

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, pureed

– 2 green chilies, chopped

– 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp garam masala

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 1 tbsp oil

– Salt to taste

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once the seeds start to splutter, add chopped onions and green chilies. Saute until the onions turn golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute or until the raw smell goes away. Add tomato puree and cook until the oil starts to separate from the mixture. Add coriander powder, garam masala, red chili powder, and turmeric powder. Mix well and cook for a minute. Add chopped fenugreek leaves and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the leaves are wilted. Add chicken pieces and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Add salt to taste and mix well. Cook for another 2-3 minutes. Methi Chicken is ready to serve. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Tips:

If fresh fenugreek leaves are not available, you can use dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) instead. Soak the dried leaves in water for 10 minutes before using them in the recipe.

You can adjust the amount of red chili powder according to your taste preference.

For a creamier sauce, you can add 1/2 cup of fresh cream to the recipe after adding chicken pieces.

Methi Chicken is a delicious and healthy chicken recipe that is perfect for a weeknight dinner. It is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients. The combination of tender chicken pieces and fresh fenugreek leaves makes this dish flavorful and aromatic. Try this recipe and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills.

