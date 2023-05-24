Methi chicken recipe: Quick and Simple Methi Chicken Recipe

Introduction:
Methi Chicken is a popular Indian dish that is made with chicken and fenugreek leaves. It is a simple and easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed with rice or naan. Methi chicken is a healthy dish that is rich in protein and iron. The dish is perfect for those who are looking for a healthy and tasty meal.
Ingredients:
- 500 grams of chicken
- 1 cup of fenugreek leaves (methi)
- 1 onion
- 2 tomatoes
- 1-inch ginger
- 3-4 cloves of garlic
- 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
- 1 tsp coriander powder (dhaniya)
- 1 tsp red chili powder (lal mirch)
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- 2 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
- Clean the chicken and cut it into small pieces.
-
Wash the fenugreek leaves and chop them finely.
-
Finely chop the onion, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic.
-
Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.
-
Once the cumin seeds start spluttering, add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns golden brown.
-
Add the chopped ginger and garlic and sauté for a minute.
-
Add the chopped tomatoes and sauté until they become soft.
-
Add the coriander powder, red chili powder, and garam masala powder and sauté for a minute.
-
Add the chopped fenugreek leaves and sauté for a few minutes.
-
Add the chicken pieces and sauté until they turn golden brown.
-
Add salt to taste and mix well.
-
Cover the pan and let the chicken cook for 15-20 minutes or until it is fully cooked.
-
Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.
Conclusion:
Methi Chicken is a healthy and tasty Indian dish that is perfect for a quick and easy meal. It is rich in protein and iron, making it a great dish for those who are looking for a healthy and nutritious meal. The dish is easy to make and can be enjoyed with rice or naan. With a few simple ingredients and easy instructions, you can make this delicious dish in no time. Try this recipe and enjoy the taste of Methi Chicken!
News Source : Nelofar kitchen
Source Link :methi chicken/methi chicken recipe/Easy recipe/