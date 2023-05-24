Methi chicken recipe: Quick and Simple Methi Chicken Recipe

Introduction:

Methi Chicken is a popular Indian dish that is made with chicken and fenugreek leaves. It is a simple and easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed with rice or naan. Methi chicken is a healthy dish that is rich in protein and iron. The dish is perfect for those who are looking for a healthy and tasty meal.

Ingredients:

500 grams of chicken

1 cup of fenugreek leaves (methi)

1 onion

2 tomatoes

1-inch ginger

3-4 cloves of garlic

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

1 tsp coriander powder (dhaniya)

1 tsp red chili powder (lal mirch)

1 tsp garam masala powder

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Clean the chicken and cut it into small pieces. Wash the fenugreek leaves and chop them finely. Finely chop the onion, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds start spluttering, add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns golden brown. Add the chopped ginger and garlic and sauté for a minute. Add the chopped tomatoes and sauté until they become soft. Add the coriander powder, red chili powder, and garam masala powder and sauté for a minute. Add the chopped fenugreek leaves and sauté for a few minutes. Add the chicken pieces and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add salt to taste and mix well. Cover the pan and let the chicken cook for 15-20 minutes or until it is fully cooked. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.

Conclusion:

Methi Chicken is a healthy and tasty Indian dish that is perfect for a quick and easy meal. It is rich in protein and iron, making it a great dish for those who are looking for a healthy and nutritious meal. The dish is easy to make and can be enjoyed with rice or naan. With a few simple ingredients and easy instructions, you can make this delicious dish in no time. Try this recipe and enjoy the taste of Methi Chicken!

