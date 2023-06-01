Methylation process in DNA.: The Methylation Process is Completely Defined by Scientists

How UNSW Sydney Scientists Completely Defined the Process of Methylation

UNSW Sydney researchers have made a landmark discovery by fully defining the essential cellular process known as methylation for the first time. Methylation is a chemical reaction that adds a small molecule called a methyl group to DNA, proteins, or other molecules. Methylation can affect how a cell behaves, such as driving stem cell development and differentiation.

Lead author Dr. Joshua Hamey and Professor Marc Wilkins from the School of BABS have defined what proteins in a yeast cell carry methyl groups, where the tag is found, and the machinery used to add them. Through a review of all existing literature on methylation, the researchers have concluded that we know the vast majority of the process, and there’s very little left to be discovered.

The system of methylation includes enzymes that modify another protein by adding a small molecule, a methyl group, and tagging it. Changes in methylation patterns of genes or proteins can influence a person’s risk of developing certain diseases, including cancer. Understanding methylation and its essential role in protein synthesis opens up new ways to control cell growth and behavior.

The researchers systematically analyzed all existing literature on the process of methylation in yeast, cataloging the evidence for and against there being more to discover in the biological system of methylation. They concluded that methylation is essentially fully understood in yeast, and a large number of these methylation events are important for controlling the cell’s response to external signals and signaling inside the cell.

The researchers focused their work on the yeast cell, which has many similarities to the human cell but is simpler to study. The findings have direct implications for manipulating yeast in things like brewing, baking, and biofuels, as well as potentially treating yeast and fungal infections in patients, such as candidiasis and tinea.

Now that there is a complete map of methylation, researchers can ask systematic questions about why this system evolved and its function in controlling central biological processes. The researchers are tackling these questions and exploring how to control aspects of cell growth and behavior.

In conclusion, the UNSW Sydney researchers’ discovery of fully defining methylation is a significant milestone in our understanding of cellular processes. Their findings open up new avenues for research and could have implications for industries such as biotechnology and healthcare. Methylation is an essential process that affects how a cell behaves, and a complete understanding of it could have significant implications for disease prevention and treatment.

News Source : Science X

Source Link :Scientists completely define the process of methylation/