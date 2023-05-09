Metrolink train accident in Irvine : Metrolink train in Irvine claims a man’s life – Orange County Register

Orange County Register reports on fatal Metrolink train accident in Irvine

A 64-year-old homeless man was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in Irvine on Monday morning. The incident caused significant delays as tracks between Irvine and Tustin were temporarily closed. The train engineer reportedly saw the man standing near the outside of the tracks and began slowing down the locomotive and sounding the horn, but the man turned around and was hit by the train. The victim, identified as Michael Albert Mason, was a homeless veteran whose last known address was in South Carolina. Police do not believe the incident was a suicide.

News Source : Mona Darwish

Source Link :Man fatally struck by Metrolink train in Irvine – Orange County Register/