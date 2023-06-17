Metropolitan Museum of Art shooting: Metropolitan Police address reported incident at the museum

Metropolitan Police Responds to Reported Shooting at Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a shooting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Officers immediately responded to the scene and secured the area.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running in all directions. The museum was evacuated as police searched for the shooter. The suspect was later apprehended and taken into custody.

There were no reported casualties, but several people sustained minor injuries in the chaos that ensued. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to contact them immediately. In the meantime, the museum will remain closed until further notice.

