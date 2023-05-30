“Mets odds”: A Comprehensive Guide to Mets’ Prediction, Odds, Pick, and Viewing Options

An NL East Battle: Phillies vs. Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets in an NL East battle today. Let’s take a look at the MLB odds, predictions, picks, and how to watch the game.

Team Analysis

The Phillies are coming off a weekend series split with the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. They have a 6-4 record in their last ten games, rebounding from a stretch of five straight losses. Despite being streaky this season, the Phillies are currently in striking distance of a wild card spot, sitting in fourth place in the division with a 25-28 record.

The Mets have lost their last two games and two of three to the Rockies. They are also 6-4 in their last ten games, with a 27-27 record that places them third in the NL East. The team’s pitching woes have been a concern, as they have given up 52 runs in the last ten games.

MLB Odds

The Phillies-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel, are as follows:

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-170)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch

Watch the Phillies vs. Mets game on TBS/NBCSP/SNY or stream on the TBS App/MLB.TV at 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT.

Why the Phillies Could Cover the Spread

The Phillies need to score more runs based on their batting average. Although they rank 11th in the majors in batting average, they sit tied for 22nd in runs scored this year. The issue is hitting with runners in scoring position, as they are hitting just .231 in those situations. However, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner have been improving as of late.

The Phillies will send out Ranger Suarez, who has not been stellar in his three starts this year, giving up three or more runs in each game.

Why the Mets Could Cover the Spread

The Mets’ offense will look to take advantage of a weaker pitcher on the other side. Brandon Nimmo has been hot lately, hitting .417 in the past week. Pete Alonso has hit twenty home runs this year, ranking him first in the majors. The Mets will send Kodai Senga to the mound, who has been a mixed bag of production this year.

Prediction and Pick

With neither team being dominant this year, the game comes down to the two pitchers on the mound. Senga is a 50/50 shot to have a great outing, but even his poorer ones are not that bad. Suarez has been dreadful this year. With the Phillies struggling to score, take Senga and the Mets to cover the spread.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick:

Mets -1.5 (+150)

News Source : Bryan Logan

Source Link :Mets prediction, odds, pick, how to watch/