“Mets-Rockies Odds”: How to Watch Mets vs Rockies and Make a Winning Prediction with Odds and Picks

The Mets and Rockies Face Off in Rubber Match Sunday Afternoon

The New York Mets (27-26) take on the Colorado Rockies (23-30) in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Rockies prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Team Analysis

The Mets and Rockies have played five games this season already. New York has not been able to get anything going at the plate. As a team, the Mets are hitting below .240 against the Rockies this year. On the mound, New York has not been getting it done. They have an ERA above 6.00 against Colorado this season. In 44 innings pitched, the Mets have allowed 50 hits, 30 earned runs and walked 21 batters. The Rockies have been great against the Mets this season. They have a batting average of .289 and have more hits than the Mets in both games this series. On the mound, Colorado owns a 4.09 ERA against the Mets this season. They have 7.4 K/9 and have walked 17 in 44 innings.

Starting Pitchers

The starting pitchers for Sunday’s rubber match are Tylor Megill and Austin Gomber.

MLB Odds

Here are the Mets-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

New York Mets: -1.5 (+105)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 12.5 (-115)

Under: 12.5 (-105)

How to Watch

TV: SportsNet New York, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Prediction & Pick

If there is one aspect of this game that is clear, it is that there will be a good amount of runs scored. Both pitchers are definitely capable of shutting down the opponent, but I do not see that happening in this one. The winner of this game will come down to who can make the most noise at the plate. Expect that team to be the Mets as they cover the spread and cruise to a series win.

Final Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+105), Over 12.5 (-115)

