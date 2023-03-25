Mexican actor and icon Chabelo dies at 88.

Xavier López Rodríguez, a beloved Mexican American actor, TV host, and children’s icon for many generations, has unfortunately passed away at 88. Known by his stage name Chabelo, he will always be remembered for his charisma and love for entertaining. He’ll forever live on in the fond recollections of numerous families. May he rest in peace.

Chabelo was born on February 17, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. He spent most of his childhood in Mexico, where he showed an early interest in broadcasting and performing. In the 1950s, he began his career as a television host, working on various shows that eventually led him to the creation of his own show, “En Familia con Chabelo” (In Family with Chabelo).

The show began airing in 1967 and quickly became a massive hit, running for over 48 years and airing over 2,500 episodes. The program was based on children’s games and activities, and Chabelo’s unique hosting style, humor, and warmth made him a beloved figure for millions of Mexican and Latin American families.

Beyond his work on television, Chabelo was also an accomplished actor, appearing in over 30 films and countless television shows. He was known for his magnetic personality, which he brought to each of his roles, and for his ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

Throughout his career, Chabelo received numerous awards and honors, including a lifetime achievement award from the Mexican Academy of Film in 2005. He was also recognized by the Guinness World Records for having the longest-running children’s television show in history.

Chabelo’s passing marks the end of an era, but his impact and influence will continue to live on. His charm, passion, and dedication to making families laugh and smile will forever be remembered and cherished by those who grew up watching him on television.

Rest in peace, Chabelo. Your legacy will continue to shine bright, and your memory will always be cherished by millions.

Mexican American actor, television host, and children’s icon for generations Xavier López Rodríguez, better known by his stage name Chabelo, has passed away at the age of 88. His charm and passion for the stage will shine forever in the memories of many families. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/fOnig5HoG9— Mexican Cultural Institute DC (@MexCultureDC) March 25, 2023

