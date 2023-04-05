Mexican actor Andres Garcia dies at 81

Andres Garcia, the renowned Mexican telenovela icon, passed away at the age of 81, according to the latest Celebrity News in the Showbiz & TV industry.

Mexican-Dominican Actor Andrés García Passes Away at 81

Introduction Andrés García, a renowned Mexican-Dominican actor, has passed away at the age of 81. He was most popularly known for his performances in telenovelas of the time, surviving by his widow Margarita Portillo. The news of his death was announced by his wife who expressed the pain that she is currently experiencing.

Cause of Death According to Deadline, García’s cause of death was hepatic cirrhosis. This condition leads to scarring on the liver and is a severe and often deadly disease.

Career García began his career at a young age, after he was discovered by movie producers in his early twenties. He played the title character in the 1967 movie Chanoc, which was based on the comic strip series of the same name. Over the years, García became the leading man in many telenovelas, including Ámame, Escándalo, Paloma, and Ana del Aire. He also made appearances in the mystery series Hay alguien ahí that aired on Spanish TV in 2010.

García’s Passing García passed away peacefully with his wife Margarita, her sister, and his nurse by his side. Margarita’s statement revealed that Andrés had received a blood transfusion over the weekend, but his little body was already very tired.

She expressed that she was very fortunate to have been there till the end and that he passed in peace, stating, “He left in peace and in a way that I thank God for.”

Conclusion García will always be remembered for his stellar performances in telenovelas and his contributions to the entertainment industry in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. He will be missed dearly by his loved ones and fans alike.