Mexican Brazilian Fusion Recipes: “Culinary Swap: Sharing Recipes for Cochinita Pibil and Brazilian Black Beans”

Increase Your Meal Game with Roast Pork and Baked Black Beans Recipes

Introduction

Looking for a hearty meal that’s easy to make and delicious? Look no further than Alyce Mantia Price’s recipes for roast pork and baked black beans. These two dishes are perfect for a cozy night in or a dinner party with friends. Plus, they’re both nutritious and packed with flavor. Let’s dive into how to make each one.

Roast Pork Recipe

Ingredients:

3-4 lb pork loin roast

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp dried rosemary

1 tbsp dried thyme

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F. In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Place the pork loin roast in a baking dish or oven-safe skillet. Rub the spice mixture all over the pork loin roast. Roast the pork in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F. Remove the pork from the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

This roast pork recipe is simple yet flavorful. The combination of rosemary, thyme, and garlic powder gives the pork a savory taste that’s perfect for a cozy dinner at home. Plus, it’s easy to make and only requires a few ingredients. Serve it with your favorite sides, such as roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes.

Baked Black Beans Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp dried oregano

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the green bell pepper, red onion, and garlic to the skillet and sauté for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. Add the black beans, cumin, chili powder, oregano, salt, and black pepper to the skillet and stir to combine. Transfer the black bean mixture to a baking dish. Bake the black beans in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until heated through and slightly crispy on top. Remove the black beans from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before serving.

This baked black beans recipe is a tasty and healthy side dish that’s perfect for any meal. The combination of cumin, chili powder, and oregano gives the beans a smoky and slightly spicy flavor that pairs well with the tender vegetables. Plus, it’s a great way to add some protein and fiber to your diet. Serve it with rice, quinoa, or as a side to your favorite protein.

Conclusion

Whether you’re in the mood for a comforting dinner or need a dish to bring to a potluck, Alyce Mantia Price’s recipes for roast pork and baked black beans are sure to please. These two dishes are easy to make, packed with flavor, and nutritious. So next time you’re in the kitchen, give these recipes a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills.

