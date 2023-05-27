Mexican Calabacitas Recipe: Recipe for Mexican Calabacitas Loaded with Vegetables

The Delicious Recipe for Veggie-Loaded Mexican Calabacitas

If you are looking for a delicious and healthy meal that is packed full of flavorful vegetables and aromatic spices and herbs, then this veggie-loaded Mexican calabacitas recipe is perfect for you. This dish is made with a variety of vegetables, including zucchini, corn, and onions, as well as traditional Mexican spices and herbs. The combination is absolutely delicious!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 zucchinis, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 cup corn kernels

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 3-4 minutes until the onion is translucent. Add the zucchinis, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper to the skillet and sauté for 5-6 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add the corn kernels, chili powder, cumin, dried oregano, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper to the skillet and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are cooked through and the flavors have melded together. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the chopped fresh cilantro. Serve the veggie-loaded Mexican calabacitas hot with rice or tortillas, or use it as a filling for tacos or burritos.

Tips:

Feel free to substitute other vegetables for the zucchinis, such as yellow squash or eggplant.

You can also add some protein to this dish, such as cooked chicken or ground beef.

If you like your food spicy, you can increase the amount of cayenne pepper or add some chopped jalapeño peppers.

This dish can be made ahead of time and reheated in the microwave or on the stovetop.

The Health Benefits:

This veggie-loaded Mexican calabacitas recipe is not only delicious but also incredibly healthy. Vegetables are an essential part of a balanced diet and are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Zucchinis, in particular, are low in calories and high in fiber, making them an excellent choice for weight loss and digestion. Corn is also a good source of fiber and contains antioxidants that can help protect against chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. The spices and herbs used in this recipe, such as chili powder, cumin, and oregano, are also rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties that can help improve overall health.

The Bottom Line:

This veggie-loaded Mexican calabacitas recipe is a delicious and healthy way to enjoy a variety of vegetables and traditional Mexican flavors. It is easy to make and can be served as a side dish or used as a filling for tacos or burritos. Best of all, it is packed full of nutrients that can help improve overall health and well-being. Give this recipe a try, and you won’t be disappointed!

Calabacitas recipe Mexican calabacitas Vegetarian Mexican recipes Zucchini squash recipes Healthy Mexican side dishes

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Veggie-Loaded Mexican Calabacitas Recipe/