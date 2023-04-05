Mexican-Dominican Actor García Dies at Age 81

The Mexican-Dominican actor known for his work in telenovelas, Andrés García, has passed away at the age of 81.

Mexican-Dominican actor Andrés Garcia, best known for his roles in telenovelas, has passed away at the age of 81. His death was announced by his wife Margarita Portillo, who said that Garcia had received a transfusion at Santa Lucía Hospital on 2 April before returning home. She explained that his body was already tired and Garcia passed away on 3 April due to severe scarring of the liver, known as hepatic cirrhosis. Garcia was born in Santo Domingo in 1941, and the family later moved to Mexico where they became naturalised after obtaining Mexican citizenship. He began his acting career in the 1960s and shot to fame as a leading man in telenovelas including Paloma, Ana del Aire, Ámame and Escándalo. Garcia’s most recent acting credit was in the Spanish TV mystery series Hay alguien ahí. Countless fans worldwide mourn the passing of the beloved actor.

In an emotional statement, Portillo wrote that she was experiencing a pain she did not know she could feel in her soul. She thanked Garcia’s fans, family and friends, as well as the media, for their love and support throughout her husband’s career and illness. Portillo explained that she stood by her husband’s side, caring for him and loving him until his last breath. She added that Garcia rested beside Jesus, and that she thanked God for the way he left them in peace.

Messages of condolences were posted on Facebook for Portillo following the news of Garcia’s death. One message read: “My most sincere condolences Margarita, rest in peace our dear Andrés whom we will always remember with immense affection, you are an exemplary woman thank you for taking care of him until the end and for sending him off as he deserves, opening the doors of your home, what was his last will.” Another well-wisher thanked Portillo for giving an example of what it means to be a devoted and loving wife, and said: “The heartthrob of our soap operas rests next to our Lord Jesus Christ.”

With a career spanning more than three decades, Garcia played various memorable roles on screen. In 1967, he played the titular character in the action movie Chanoc. The film was based on a comic strip series of the same name. In 2010, he appeared in the Spanish TV mystery series Hay alguien ahí, which was his last acting credit. Garcia will be missed by fans of telenovelas worldwide, who remember him with fondness and admiration for his work on the screen.

In conclusion, the entertainment industry has lost another talented actor with the passing of Andrés Garcia. Garcia’s contributions to the world of telenovelas will be remembered fondly by fans who appreciated his captivating performances on screen.