Mexican kids’ comic icon “Chabelo” has died at 88. The beloved performer was famous for his unique voice and popular meme collection.

The passing of Mexican icon kids comic Xavier Lopez, best known as “Chabelo,” has left the nation mourning the loss of one of its most beloved personalities. News about his death at the age of 88 has spread rapidly on social media, with thousands of fans expressing their sadness and condolences.

Chabelo was a household name in Mexico and across Latin America, having starred in popular television shows and movies throughout his long and illustrious career. He was a talented performer, known for his distinctive voice and unique style of comedy that captivated audiences of all ages.

One of the most memorable aspects of Chabelo’s legacy was his role as a meme. His playful and charming persona made him a popular subject for internet memes, with countless images and videos of him circulating online. Chabelo’s silly expressions and antics became a part of the internet vernacular, and his influence was felt around the world.

Despite his immense success and fame, Chabelo remained humble and grounded, always making time for his fans and showing appreciation for their support. He was an important cultural figure in Mexico, and his passing marks the end of an era.

The impact of Chabelo’s career and legacy will be felt for generations, as his work has inspired countless other comedians and entertainers. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him.

Source : @661LASDCalls



Mexican Icon kids Comic Xavier Lopez best know as “Chabelo” has passed away at age 88. Chabelo was well known for his squeaky voice and for a series of Meme’s. pic.twitter.com/YrlKrKtv4T — 661 Lasd And Lacofd calls. (@661LASDCalls) March 25, 2023