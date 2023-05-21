Mexican rally shooting today : 10 People Killed in a Tragic Shooting at Mexican Rally

10 People Killed in a Tragic Shooting at a Mexican Rally today 2023.

bloody scene of bullet-riddled cars and injured drivers. The incident occurred on a remote road near the border town of El Paso, Texas, and is believed to have been a targeted attack. The drivers were participating in a rally organized by a local car club. No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Tragic Shooting at Mexican Rally Leaves 10 Dead /

News Source : BNN Breaking

1. Mexican rally shooting

2. Tragic shooting in Mexico

3. Mass shooting in Mexico

4. Gun violence in Mexico

5. Mexican violence and tragedy