Mexican resort claims lives of Southern California business owner and girlfriend

Southern California business owner and girlfriend discovered deceased at Mexican resort

A Southern California business owner and his girlfriend were tragically found dead at a Mexican resort. The couple was identified as Dennis and Lorraine Carver. The couple had narrowly escaped a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas in October.

According to reports, the couple was staying at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico when they were discovered deceased. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but foul play has not been ruled out.

Dennis Carver was a successful businessman and owned a number of businesses in Southern California. He was described as a loving father and husband by friends and family. Lorraine Carver was a stay-at-home mother and a devoted partner to Dennis. The couple had been together for over 20 years and had two children together.

The news of their deaths has shocked the Southern California community and left many wondering what could have happened. The investigation into their deaths is ongoing and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

