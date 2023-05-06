Mexican Restaurants With Cinco De Mayo Specials : Special Cinco de Mayo Offers: Visit These Best Mexican Restaurants to Celebrate!

Top Mexican Restaurants Offering Specials to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is a popular Mexican holiday celebrated on May 5th every year. This holiday commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The holiday has become a celebration of Mexican heritage and culture, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging in some delicious Mexican food? Here are some of the top Mexican restaurants that are offering specials for Cinco de Mayo.

1. El Torito

El Torito is a popular Mexican restaurant chain that is known for its authentic Mexican cuisine. On Cinco de Mayo, El Torito is offering a special menu that includes dishes like carne asada, chicken fajitas, and shrimp tacos. They are also offering a margarita flight that includes four different flavors of margaritas.

2. Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Chevy’s Fresh Mex is a casual dining restaurant that offers a variety of Mexican dishes. On Cinco de Mayo, Chevy’s is offering a special menu that includes dishes like street tacos, enchiladas, and fajitas. They are also offering a special drink menu that includes margaritas, mojitos, and sangria.

3. On The Border

On The Border is a Tex-Mex restaurant chain that is known for its delicious Mexican food. On Cinco de Mayo, On The Border is offering a special menu that includes dishes like chicken flautas, beef tacos, and shrimp fajitas. They are also offering a special drink menu that includes margaritas, beer, and sangria.

4. Cantina Laredo

Cantina Laredo is a high-end Mexican restaurant that is known for its gourmet cuisine. On Cinco de Mayo, Cantina Laredo is offering a special menu that includes dishes like filet mignon tacos, shrimp ceviche, and chicken tamales. They are also offering a special drink menu that includes margaritas, tequila flights, and Mexican beers.

5. Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano is a trendy Mexican restaurant that is known for its modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine. On Cinco de Mayo, Rosa Mexicano is offering a special menu that includes dishes like guacamole, shrimp ceviche, and chicken enchiladas. They are also offering a special drink menu that includes margaritas, tequila flights, and Mexican beers.

In conclusion, Cinco de Mayo is a great time to celebrate Mexican heritage and culture. What better way to celebrate than by indulging in some delicious Mexican food? These top Mexican restaurants are offering specials for Cinco de Mayo, so be sure to check them out and enjoy some authentic Mexican cuisine. Whether you prefer casual dining or high-end gourmet cuisine, there is something for everyone on this special day. So grab your friends and family and head out to one of these restaurants to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style!