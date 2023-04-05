Mexican telenovela star Andrés García dies

At the age of 81, Mexican telenovela star Andrés García, famous for his roles in multiple Mexican soap operas, has passed away.
Andrés García, Mexican Telenovela Actor, Dies at 81
Legacy of Andrés García
MEXICO (KABC) — Andrés García, a Dominican-Mexican actor best known for his multiple roles in Mexican telenovelas, has died at the age of 81.
The Mexican National Association of Actors confirmed his death on Tuesday.
García was born in the Dominican Republic and had a long-standing career in Mexican sitcoms and movies. His most renowned role was the leading character in the 1984 film “Pedro Navaja.”
He’s survived by his wife, Margarita Portillo, and his three children, Andrea, Leonardo and Andrés Jr.
Last Sunday, Portillo posted a video on her husband’s official YouTube channel – Andrés García TV – saying García was suffering from renal failure and needed a blood transfusion.
In July 2022, García admitted that he was diagnosed with cirrhosis.
Remembering the Life and Career of Andrés García
The entertainment industry has lost a legend with the passing of Andrés García, one of the most beloved actors in Mexican television.
García was known for his multiple roles in Mexican telenovelas and was often recognized for his outstanding performances. He rose to fame in the 1984 film “Pedro Navaja” where he played the lead character.
His passing is a significant loss for the Mexican entertainment industry and the millions of fans who admired his work and talent over the years. García will be dearly missed.