Mexican telenovela star Andrés García dies

Legacy of Andrés García

MEXICO (KABC) — Andrés García, a Dominican-Mexican actor best known for his multiple roles in Mexican telenovelas, has died at the age of 81.

The Mexican National Association of Actors confirmed his death on Tuesday.

García was born in the Dominican Republic and had a long-standing career in Mexican sitcoms and movies. His most renowned role was the leading character in the 1984 film “Pedro Navaja.”

He’s survived by his wife, Margarita Portillo, and his three children, Andrea, Leonardo and Andrés Jr.

Last Sunday, Portillo posted a video on her husband’s official YouTube channel – Andrés García TV – saying García was suffering from renal failure and needed a blood transfusion.

In July 2022, García admitted that he was diagnosed with cirrhosis.